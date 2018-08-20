CWU monitor gives real time updates on air

Central Washington University’s Department of Geological Sciences hosts an air quality and weather monitor on its website, www.geology.cwu.edu/airquality/.

The monitor is a science geek’s dream—all you could ever want to know about atmospheric conditions, barometric pressure, particulate matter, and ozone concentrations—all in real time.

The monitor has precision sensors that measure a number of different parameters, including the concentration of particulates in the air. A high concentration of fine particles, also referred to as PM2.5 (i.e., particulate matter with diameter smaller than 2.5 micrometer), as seen with the current dense wildfire smoke, can be dangerous upon inhalation.

“It’s really an amazing device,” said Anne Johansen, CWU chemistry professor, and advisor for the project. “The students were ingenious in developing a user-friendly web interface that could relay results in real time and also allow for viewing past data. ”

The air quality monitor link can also be found on CWU’s annual fire watch website, www.cwu.edu/fireupdate, which provides current updates on fires.