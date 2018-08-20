Darrell Gene Clampitt, 77, of Sunnyside, Wash. died Aug. 16, 2018 in Sunnyside, Wash.
He was born Dec. 7, 1940 in Glenns Ferry, Idaho.
Viewing and visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, from 3-8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, Wash. Graveside service with Military Honors will be Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, Wash.
Those wishing to sign Darrell’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.
