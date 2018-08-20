Inspirational singer, sister to famous artist in concert Aug. 26

Co-host of “Cowboy Church,” which airs regularly on RFD-TV on Sunday afternoons, Susie McEntire will be performing in concert at Sunnyside Presbyterian Church on Aug. 26.

She’s performed at Pendleton Round-up’s church services and has visited Sunnyside before.

McEntire last visited the city in 2013. She’s also been a guest at Toppenish’s “Cowboy Church.”

She said her music is considered inspirational country.

McEntire and sister Reba McIntyre, famous country musical artist, grew up in music and rodeo.

“My father won the Pendleton Round-Up in 1947,” McEntire said. “Before that, my grandpap was in the rodeo.”

McEntire believes in the ability to inspire others through music.

“Music can be shared any day, not just on Sunday,” she said.

That is why McEntire continues to perform and host her television program.

“We’re just down-home country people,” she said of herself and husband, Mark Eaton.

Eaton will also be giving a presentation at the concert.

As to why she didn’t choose the same road to fame as her sister, McEntire said she chose to stick closer to the church and rodeos.

Her television program is familiar to farmers and ranchers, who look to RFD-TV for their reports.

It also has older, wholesome programming, McEntire noted.

“We’re just trying to get people to come to the concert,” she said.

The interest in Sunnyside, a place with which she is already familiar, came about as a result of a conversation between the local church pastor, Mike Souza, and Eaton.

The two are friends and discussed the potential for a concert over dinner one night last year, McEntire said.

“The church got behind the concert,” she said.

McEntire said it is important to her because today’s world needs to keep its eyes on God.

“He’s the one constant,” she said.

The concert will take place at 7 p.m. and tickets are available at the cost of $10. Sunnyside Presbyterian Church is located at 737 S. 16th St.