Leona Graham, age 77, was an unfailingly kind, loyal and strong woman.

She never complained, instead facing life’s obstacles with bravery and optimism. She was the ultimate mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

She passed away at Harborview Medical Center on Aug. 14, surrounded by family.

Leona — who was known lovingly as Mama, Gramma Noni, Gram, Tootie, Gracie and Aunt Noni — was born Feb. 26, 1941, to parents Richard and Rose Underwood.

She was raised in Sunnyside, where she started her own family with husband Wallace Baugh. They married on March 14, 1959 and had two daughters together. Following Wally’s untimely death, Leona fell in love with David Graham, whom she married on Nov. 3, 1965 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Together they owned and operated Lincoln Market.

Filled with compassion and a caring demeanor, Leona easily forged friendships. Such was the case when she began working at State Farm Insurance Co., where her magnetic personality led to many lifelong friends.



Leona was also instrumental in growing the trucking company with Pete and Ben Sartin. She was an excellent home-cook and avid gardener, who loved spending time with family, especially on camping trips and beach vacations.

Leona nurtured every relationship wholeheartedly — she was a true rock to lean on and the very best friend to laugh with.

Leona is survived by three children: Virginia Smith (Sam), Valerie Eshelman (David) and Tim Graham (Joyce); her daughter-in-law, Patty Graham, also survives her, as do her siblings: two sisters, Linda Graham (Merle) and Wanda Brownlee (Roy); and six brothers, Harv Underwood (Kathy), Bill Underwood (Patsy), Glen Underwood (Patti), Bob Underwood (Lynn), Dennis Underwood, and Donald Underwood, as well as nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and longtime friend and companion, Pete Sartin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Rose Underwood; husbands Wallace Baugh and David Graham; two sons, Richard and Tony Graham; grandson Michael Graham; and three brothers, Larry, Jack and Marvin Underwood.

Leona’s life will be celebrated in a memorial funeral service on Aug. 25, 2018 at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, Wash. at 3 p.m.



If you would like to sign her online memorial book, you may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

