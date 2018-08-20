Movie at the pool Wednesday

Get your swimsuits on and your floaties ready.

The City of Sunnyside is hosting a special showing of Finding Dory at the Sunnyside Municipal Pool this Wednesday.

The 2016 3D computer-animated adventure film was produced by Pixar Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures.

It is a sequel to the 2003 film Finding Nemo and features the returning voices of Ellen DeGeneres and Albert Brooks, with Hayden Rolence (replacing Alexander Gould), Ed O’Neill, Kaitlin Olson, Ty Burrell, Diane Keaton, and Eugene Levy joining the cast.

The film focuses on the amnesiac fish Dory, who journeys to be reunited with her parents.

People can choose to swim prior to the movie and lounge in their floaties during the movie. Or, they can sit poolside in lawn chairs or on towels.

There will be concessions available during the special event, which Parks and Recreation Coordinator Lander Grow has planned to be a family-friendly night out.

There is a nominal fee — $3 for those who pre-pay, $5 at the door — he said.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the movie begins at 8 p.m.