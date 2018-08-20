New childcare center now open in Sunnyside

Seeing a need for faith-based, flexible childcare options in the community, members of Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church put themselves to work, establishing a childcare service.

Sunnyside Christian Childcare Center was licensed just one week ago and is already serving the community.

Rosie Haak, a member of the church, said the mission statement of the center is, “… To provide a safe, quality, Christ-centered environment for our youngest generation.”

She said the center offers care for children 1-month-old to 12-years-old and contracts are for 6-week increments.

That provides parents who don’t need long standing contracts the option of having childcare available to them in shorter periods, Haak said.

“After preliminary registration forms are in, parents are able to sign up for six weeks of childcare, where they pick the days care is needed,” she said.

The director, Melissa Stamschror, will check availability and lock in the days care is needed.

She appreciates the support of those who made the childcare service available at the church.

Having seen the position for the director advertised, Stamschror, a hometown girl, applied.

It was an opportunity to come back to the community, she said.

“I’ve been keeping an eye on opportunities to come back,” Stamschror said, noting she has been a nanny for the past five years, after graduating from Washington State University.

She will be working with eight other staff members at the center, located at 700 N. 16th St.

The hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information, Stamshror can be contacted at 509-831-1509.