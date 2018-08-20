Old bank building becomes performing arts center

— The Valley Performing Center, only a promise a few months ago, is starting to take shape. Concrete cutters and wood frame builders are as busy as bees at the old Bank of America building at the corner of 7th Street and Decatur Avenue in Sunnyside.

“It’s going to be a nice addition to downtown,” said retired dentist Dr. Gary Martin, a member of the board of directors.

Martin said the project includes exciting new interior and exterior paint. His daughter-in-law Erin Martin and good friend Elizabeth Moss are spearheading the effort which will result in several teaching studios.

Erin and Elizabeth are “very, very talented” in a variety of the performing arts, including piano, voice, ballet, modern dance and hip-hop, Martin said.

The center will be open to other teachers. And adults will be able to take lessons too.