Zillah’s More Than a Farmer’s Market adds pie-baking contest

Yakima Valley bakers who believe they are best at making the All-American Pie will get a chance to prove it on Saturday, Sept. 8.

Yes, in deed, the Squeeze In restaurant and Jones Farms will sponsor the first More Than a Farmer’s Market apple pie baking contest at the annual one-day community celebration. More Than a Farmer’s Market Director Wes Argo said anyone anywhere can enter.

More Than a Farmer’s Market brings produce vendors, community members and some outsiders together at Stewart Park for fruit and produce, live music, a beer-wine garden and fun and games.

This year’s final summer fling will go from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Newcomers to town may want to visit the spectacular memorial plaza near the park. It includes the historic Teapot gas station and memorials to fallen firefighters and military veterans.

The vendors’ mid-way will include foods other than fruit and produce. It will also have non-food vendors, and if you feel like dancing, there will be space for that at the live music venue.

Argo is excited about the music. The featured group will be Fort Wine, which is made up of recent Zillah High graduate Nyna Nelson and her musical friends from New York.

“They do folk-related music with their own touch,” Argo said.

Fort Wine will close the festival, performing from 5:30-7 p.m. The 3:30-5:00 slot will be filled by One and Done, a Zillah group that does country and pop. Argo is still looking for music acts. Groups that are interested may call him at 509-424-2381.

The beer-wine garden will open at 1 p.m., Argo said.

The pie-baking contest comes with an ulterior motive. It will be fund-raiser for the community’s proposed new splash park. After the winner is decided, all pies will be sliced and served to the public for donations

That makes rule No. 5 of the contest the most important; there will be no limit to how many pies a baker may enter.

To be judged, each pie must be accompanied by an entry form. Every bit of the pie must be made from scratch. The pies must be delivered to the pie contest tent by 11:45 a.m. They must be baked in 9-inch disposable pie plates, and they must be covered with plastic wrap or foil.

Judging will start at noon. Winners will be announced at 1 p.m. Then the pie social will begin.