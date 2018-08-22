Area attorneys receive recognition

Attorneys Terry Abeyta and David Abeyta, partners in Abeyta Nelson Injury Law, have been honored by their peers by selection in the 2018 edition of Super Lawyers.

For the 19th straight year, Terry Abeyta, founding partner, has been named a Super Lawyer. David Abeyta has been chosen as a Super Lawyer “Rising Star” for the third year.

Only 5 percent of the more than 32,000 attorneys in the state were chosen as Super Lawyers, and only 2.5 percent as Rising Stars based on nominations by other lawyers, evaluation by independent research across 12 different categories, and review by a blue-ribbon selection panel of attorneys.

“I am honored to be chosen by my peers, who know my skills as a trial lawyer, as a Super Lawyer,” Terry Abeyta said. “I am also proud that David is carrying on this tradition by recognition as one of the best and brightest young lawyers in the state with his selection as a Rising Star.”

The law firm was also recently named one of The Best Law Firms by U.S. News & World Report.

Terry Abeyta was the first personal injury attorney from Central Washington named to the Super Lawyers list in 1999. A native of Yakima, he has practiced law since 1976.

He graduated from Yakima Valley Community College at the top of his class, graduated from Whitman College at the top of his class, and from the University of Washington School of Law. He was recently selected as the 2018 Alumnus of the Year by Yakima Valley College.

He has many accolades for which he is proud.

Terry has been active in the community with the Yakima Valley Community Foundation, United Way of Central Washington, Catholic Charities of Central Washington, La Salle High School and St. Paul Cathedral Church.

David Abeyta, also born and raised in Yakima, is a graduate of Washington State University and California Western School of Law in San Diego, Calif.

He joined Abeyta Nelson in 2010.

David was honored with the “Ready to Soar” award by the Washington State Association for Justice in 2014.

He was named to the Top 40 under 40 by National Trial Lawyers in 2017. He serves on the board of governors for WSAJ. He is active in the community having served on the boards of the Yakima Valley Community Foundation, United Way New Leaders and Montessori School of Yakima.