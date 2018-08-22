Eutemio Alvarez-Zambrano

Eutemio Alvaez-Zambrano, 58, of Yakima, Wash. died Aug. 18, 2018 in Yakima, Wash.

He was born in Michoacan, Mexico on Jan. 2, 1960.

Viewing and visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside, Wash. from 4-8 p.m. with a Rosary at 6 p.m. Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.