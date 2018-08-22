Fundraiser for arboretum on tap

A fundraiser for Yakima Area Arboretum is planned for Saturday, Sept. 8.
Live music, dinner, drinks and a chance to bid on a wide range of auction items including garden art, plants, wine, adventures, trips and even high tea with Ciscoe are among the attractions at the 4-8 p.m. Autumn Bounty event.
Money raised supports various community events, as well as costs associated with maintaining the non-profit arboretum.
For more information, visit ahtrees.org.
