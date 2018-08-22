Garage lost in Outlook blaze Sunday

A garage near Outlook is a total loss following a late Sunday night blaze.

Yakima County Fire District No. 5 responded to a report of a garage at 2730 N. Outlook Road just after 9 p.m., finding the structure, a 25x30 shop, completely involved.

The call was made by an off-duty Klickitat County volunteer firefighter, who was able to alert the residents inside a home on the property. He jumped into action, getting the people out of the house, which was next to the burning garage, Capt. Bryan Bauer said.

Firefighters from the Outlook station initiated a defensive attack when they arrived at the scene, keeping the fire mostly contained to the garage, Bauer said.

There was limited damage to the outside of the home, he said.

Power to the garage was disconnected by Pacific Power, and the cause of the fire is unknown, Bauer said.

A total of 15 firefighters from three stations responded to the blaze, which is estimated to have caused damage valued at $60,000.

The property owner is listed as Linda Robertson, and the occupant is Pablo Valdez.