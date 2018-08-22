Lessons learned at hearings

DAILY SUN NEWS EDITORIAL

A couple of people who spoke at last week’s land use hearings in Granger said it was their first time doing something like that.

That was probably true for a lot of people in that room. Maybe attendance at hearings will start to become common-place.

The more important lesson learned is that in addition to voting for a city council, you also need to be aware of what it’s doing.

That crowd of more than 80 learned a lot they didn’t know before about the H2A project. But it wasn’t the council’s fault the folks didn’t know. Council operated in a vacuum, and its members made decisions they deemed good for the community.