License suspended

In August 2018 the Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant Froni Dawn Pitts (NC10082590) of Yakima County with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended her credentials.
She’s been accused of placing a hairdryer between a patient’s legs, causing first- and second-degree burns to the patient.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment