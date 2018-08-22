Middle school athletes invited to meeting

Students interested in participating in athletics at Sierra Vista Middle School need to complete clearance requirements before taking to the fields and courts.

The school is hosting a clearance meeting for those individuals tomorrow from 5 to 7 p.m.

At the meeting, students can turn in completed sports forms, or they can pick them up.

Sports forms are available in the school’s office today and tomorrow during business hours for those wishing to get ahead of the meeting.

To participate in all athletic programs, students must have a current sports physical form, purchase an ASB and completed sports forms.

For more information, call the school at 509-836-8500.