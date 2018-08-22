Miss Sunnyside Candidate | Macy Sanchez

Macy Sanchez, 16, is a hard-working young lady who has decided to run for Miss Sunnyside.

She is one of 10 young ladies hoping to win the 2018-19 Miss Sunnyside title.

Wanting to honor her brother, who died in 2014, Sanchez is hoping to make a difference in the lives of others through service on the Miss Sunnyside court.

“I think it would make him proud,” she said.

The daughter of Ruben and Marcie Morales, she enjoys playing soccer, hiking, going to Dutch Bros., track, drama club and playing with her sister.

“I believe my generation is different from the others, times are changing and so should we,” Sanchez said.

“I think I can be the start of that change,” she said, noting she wants to be a positive example of the youth growing up in the community.

Sanchez would like to work with the Noon Rotary Club to organize events that benefit foster children.

She’d like to have coat and clothing drives, a suitcase and backpack drive, as well as other events to provide essential needs for children in the foster care system.

Sanchez said her sister is the inspiration behind the endeavor. That sister, who is 5-years-old, was actually born to her cousin. Taken in by their grandmother, she became a beacon of hope for the family during a dark time.

Sanchez said not every foster child has the benefit of loving family members willing to take them in. She wants to show them they are not forgotten, and that there are people to love and support them.

As a child whose parents are divorced, Sanchez has seen the strength a person can have by her mother’s efforts to serve as a role model. Seeing how hard her mother works, she is motivated to work harder for the things she wants in life.

She said she understands her own power and is motivated to inspire others.

Sanchez said, “I am so proud of where I am now, I’ve come a long way.”

The Miss Sunnyside Pageant is at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 in the Sunnyside High School auditorium.