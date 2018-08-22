Motorhome crashes into river

A motorhome blew a tire and a family found itself escaping the resulting crash in the Yakima River on Tuesday.

Just after noon, Matthew M. Woodward, 36, of Lakewood, Calif. and his family were traveling east on Interstate 82 at Milepost 53 near Zillah.

They were in a Providence Fleetwood motorhome, towing a cargo trailer in which was a racecar, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A tire on the motorhome blew and the vehicle left the freeway, crashing into the river before coming to a rest.

The Woodward family, including Naomi T., 37; Michael L., 66; and 3-year-old Maddison, escaped the vehicle and made their way to an island on the river.

Naomi suffered injuries and was transported to a Toppenish hospital for treatment after firefighters and first responders were able retrieve the family from the island.

Troopers said the cause of the crash was defective equipment, and no charges were issued.

Meanwhile, a Yakama Nation hazardous materials team and the state Department of Ecology were on the scene putting a floating boom in the river to contain diesel and high-octane gasoline that were leaking from the vehicles, reports said.