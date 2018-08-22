O’Driscoll featured speaker at Aug. 29 event in Yakima

Pacific Northwest University’s Surgery and Emergency Medicine Clubs are hosting a public event featuring Jeff O’Driscoll, MD, FACEP.

The event takes place Wednesday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m. at Butler Haney Hall in Yakima.

Learn what it’s like to spend a quarter century in emergency medicine and hear some surreal experiences.

O’Driscoll cared for emergency patients in a level-one trauma center for 25 years. It was there he first met an unconscious Jeff Olsen in a trauma suite on the night of Olsen’s devastating car accident. Olsen’s wife Tamara died at the scene.

Nevertheless, she accompanied him to the ED, and O’Driscoll saw and communicated with her in the trauma suite that night.

Jeff Olsen has since written about the near-death experiences he passed through at the time of his accident.

He and O’Driscoll have now been friends for more than twenty years, often finding themselves reflecting on their experiences together.

O’Driscoll has recently taken a leave of absence from the ED to put some of the spiritual experiences he personally encountered into writing.

O’Driscoll served as Department Chair for eight years, worked with other physicians and administrators at Intermountain Healthcare and the University of Utah Medical School to establish their Combined Emergency Medicine Residency Program and served in numerous administrative roles.