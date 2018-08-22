Play fair in elections

DAILY SUN NEWS EDITORIAL

Washington State Senate candidate Bengie Aguilar reported to Sunnyside Police that someone is removing political signs.

Aguilar said her campaign sign at Swan Road and Yakima Valley Highway was removed, while the sign for her opponent, Jim Honeyford, was still standing.

It’s hard to say if this was a case of theft or vandalism, but it happens nearly every election season. Either way, it’s just not right. Elections need to be won fair and square, without sabotage.

Besides, if you are caught removing campaign signs, you can face a hefty fine.