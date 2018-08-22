Police calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

AUGUST 17

Medical emergency on Stassen Way.

Animal problem on Eberle Place.

Assist resident on Bus Road at state Highway 22, Mabton.

Non-injury crash on South Euclid Road.

Welfare check on Avenue C.

Domestic disturbance on disturbance on Avenue D.

Suspicious circumstance on Hillcrest Road at Vista Drive.

Wanted person on Euclid Road.

Drugs on Euclid Road.

AUGUST 18

Wanted person on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Dykstra Lane at Old Inland Empire.

Assist agency on North Forsell Road.

Assist agency on Wilson Highway.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Noise complaint on Rainier Drive.

Noise complaint on West Fifth Street.

Driving under the influence on Interstate 81 at Milepost 70 Eastbound.

Suspicious circumstance on Hillcrest Road at West Third Street.

AUGUST 19

Overdose on Arikara Drive.

Welfare check on East Stover Road.

Assist agency on Acoma Drive.

Animal problem on Conestoga Drive.

Assist agency on Forsell Road at Puterbaugh Road.

Information on Division Street.

Information on Avenue J.

Traffic hazard on Stover Road at West Wine Country Road.

Theft on Rocky Ford Road.

Assist resident on East Washington Street.

Information on West Fifth Street.

Welfare check on Butternut Road.

Animal problem on East Wine Country Road.

Welfare check on East Wine Country Road.

Assist resident on East Second Street.

Theft on Sandy Lane.

Noise complaint on Grandridge Road.

AUGUST 20

Unwanted guest on West Wine Country Road.

Hit-and-run crash on Forsell Road.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road at Stover Road.

Assist resident on West Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Grandridge Road.

Assist agency on Interstate 82 at Milepost 72 West.

Assist resident on Interstate 82.

Parking problem on South Euclid Road at West Third Street.

AUGUST 21

Suspicious circumstance on Princeville Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street.

GRANGER POLICE

august 17

Wanted person on East Third Street at state Highway 223.

Information on Main Street.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

AUGUST 18

Suspicious circumstance on Merlot Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Northstone Parkway, Zillah.

AUGUST 19

Suspicious circumstance on Interstate 82 East.

Suspicious circumstance on Elenbaas Road.

Resident dispute on La Pierre Road.

Welfare check on Main Street.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

Wanted person on East Third Street at Main Street.

Animal noise on East D Street.

Unwanted guest on La Pierre Road.

AUGUST 20

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on disturbance on East A Street.

Assault on East B Street.

Domestic disturbance on disturbance on Mark Avenue.

MABTON POLICE

AUGUST 17

Domestic disturbance on disturbance on state Highway 22.

AUGUST 20

Weapon offense on East Euclid Road.

Weapon offense on Boundary Road at state Highway 22.

Assault on East B Street.

PROSSER POLICE

AUGUST 10

Malicious mischief on Merlot Drive.

Suspicious circumstance Wine Country Road.

Assist agency on Memorial Street.

Traffic stop on Bennett Avenue at Florence Street.

Welfare check on Petra Avenue.

Traffic stop on Wine Country Road.

Reckless driving on Meade Avenue.

AUGUST 11

Traffic stop on Surrey Lane at state Highway 22.

Suspicious circumstance on Miller Street.

Traffic stop on Merlot Drive at Gap Road.

Noise complaint on Myrtle Street.

Traffic stop on state Highway 22 at state Highway 221.

AUGUST 12

Animal complaint on Campbell Drive.

Traffic stop on Wine Country Road.

Multiple noise complaints on Playfield Avenue.

Attempted burglary on Wine Country Road.

Verbal disturbance on Memorial Street.

Traffic stop on state Highway 221 at Sales Yard Road.

Animal complaint on Gap Road.

Traffic stop on Wine Country Road at Chardonnay Avenue.

AUGUST 13

Traffic complaint on Sixth Street at Grant Avenue.

Parking complaint on San Juan Court.

Non-injury crash on Sixth Street.

Suspicious vehicle on Merlot Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstances on Port Avenue.

AUGUST 14

Welfare check on Park Avenue.

Suspicious person location unknown.

AUGUST 15

Burglary on Old Inland Empire.

Identity theft on Petra Ave.

Found turtle on Brown Street.

Traffic stop on North Gap Road and Merlot Drive.

Theft on Florence Road.

Traffic stop on Third Street.

AUGUST 16

Traffic stop on state Highway 22 at West state Highway 221.

Suspicious circumstances on Grant Avenue.

Traffic stop on North Gap Road at Merlot Drive.

Shoplifting on Merlot Drive,

Suspicious circumstance on Anna Street.

Suicidal subject on Grant Avenue.

Assault on Seventh Street.

Domestic disturbance on disturbance on Memorial Street.

Welfare check on Miller Avenue.

Traffic hazard on Meade Avenue at Wine Country Road.

SUNNYSIDE ARRESTS

Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.

August 16

Alexandro R. Medina, DOB 09/27/96, violation of a domestic violence protection order.

august 17

Veronica A. Ramirez, DOB 01/27/93, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Veronica A. Ramirez, DOB 01/27/96, other agency hold, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without proper certification and/or registration and third-degree driving while license suspended.

august 18

Lidia L. Gonzalez, DOB 03/12/94, fourth -degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Arnold J. Benitez, DOB 04/09/92, Sunnyside court commitment.

Jesus C. Alcazar, DOB 09/20/94, Sunnyside court commitment.

Cesar D. Saucedo-Rosas, DOB 07/28/92, third-degree driving while license suspended, other agency hold and violation of a domestic violence protection order.

august 19

Rubi Chavez, DOB 08/10/92, third-degree theft.

Don Jr. Lee, DOB 11/05/89, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Julian L. Martinez, DOB 07/17/76, fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

august 20

Benito Cardenas, DOB 02/18/59, fourth-degree assault.

Julian L. Martinez, DOB 07/17/76, violation of a harassment no-contact order.

Marcial A. Ochoa, DOB 04/24/49, driving while license suspended second degree.

SUNNYSIDE fire

august 16

Automatic alarm n Yakima Valley Highway. Canceled.

Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Sunnyside rehabilitation center.

Aid call on Sunnyside Mabton Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Automatic alarm on South Eighth Street.

Aid call on Bagley Drive.

Aid call on Washout Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

august 17

Aid call on South Fourth Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Water flow alarm on South Sixth Street investigated.

Motor vehicle crash at South First Street and East Lincoln Avenue. Canceled.

Resident assist on South Fourth Street.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

august 18

Aid call on Picard Place. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on East Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Fire on North Avenue. Brush pile fire out on arrival.

Aid call on Yakima Valley Highway. No transport.

august 19

Motor vehicle crash at Green Valley and Snipes Pump roads. No transport.

Aid call on McClain Drive. Canceled.

Automatic alarm on South Fifth Street. False alarm.

Aid call on Scoon Road. Canceled.

Aid call on East Lincoln Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on West South Hill Road. No transport.

august 20

Aid call on Ismo Loop. No transport.

Advanced life support patient transported from a Sunnyside hospital to a Yakima hospital.

Patient transported from a Sunnyside hospital to a Toppenish rehabilitation center.

Lift assist on Saul Road.

Advanced life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Yakima hospital.

Aid call on East Lincoln Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

august 21

Aid call on Van Belle Road. Canceled.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

AUGUST 17

Administrative on Homer Street.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street to Yakima County Jail.

Burglary on East Edison Avenue.

Non-injury crash on South 14th Street.

Runaway juvenile on East Zillah Avenue.

Residential alarm on Northwest Crescent Avenue.

Welfare check on South Fourth Street.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Malicious mischief on East Jackson Avenue.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Unknown crash on East Lincoln Avenue at South First Street.

Trespassing on South Fourth Street.

Intoxication on South Sixth Street.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway.

Malicious mischief on North Eastway Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on North 11th Street.

Assist resident on Reeves Way.

Theft on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Welfare check on Merrick Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway at North Sixth Street.

Assist agency on West Maple Avenue.

Fraud on Ridgeway Loop.

Shots fired on West Edison Avenue.

Abandoned vehicle on North 11th Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on Cascade Way.

Assist agency on South Fourth Street.

Assist agency on South Sixth Street at East Edison Avenue.

Fireworks on West Nicolai Avenue.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Assist agency on Doolittle Avenue.

Traffic hazard on Cemetery Road at Fairview Avenue.

Assist agency on Yakima Valley Highway.

Livestock incident on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic offense on East Harrison Avenue at South Sixth Street.

Domestic disturbance on disturbance on South 11th Street.

AUGUST 18

Prisoner transport on North Front Street to Yakima County Jail.

Business alarm on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Business alarm on East Lincoln Avenue.

Residential alarm on West Riverside Avenue.

Traffic stop on South 11th Street at Tacoma Avenue.

Funeral escort on South Eighth Street.

Traffic offense on Outlook Road.

Theft on North Eastway Drive.

Business alarm on East Edison Avenue.

Threats on Parkland Drive.

Attempt to locate on South Sixth Street.

Attempt to locate on South Street.

Assist agency on North Avenue.

Assist agency on West First Avenue, Toppenish.

Warrant service on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on Beckner.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Warrant service on East Allen Road.

Attempt to locate on West Maple Avenue.

Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway.

Attempt to locate on West Maple Avenue.

Attempt to locate on Cascade Way

Information on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist resident on South 15th Street.

Assist resident on West Edison Avenue.

Noise complaint on South Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Seventh Street.

Assist agency on South Fourth Street.

Assist agency on South Sixth Street at East Edison Avenue.

Assist agency on Doolittle Avenue.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Assist agency on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist resident on Federal Way.

Welfare check on South Sixth Street.

Traffic offense on East Lincoln Avenue at South 15th Street.

Attempt to locate on Mabton, Sunnyside Road.

Assist resident on Waneta Road at Yakima Valley Highway.

AUGUST 19

Noise complaint on Scoon Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Alexander Road at North Mclean Road.

Assist resident on South Sixth Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Hit-and-run crash on South 11th Street.

Business alarm on Picard Place.

Business alarm on East Lincoln Avenue.

Unsecure premises on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Livestock incident on Yakima Valley Highway at Maple.

Livestock incident on Yakima Valley Highway.

Runaway juvenile on South 10th Street.

Utility problem on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist resident on East Edison Avenue.

Sex crime on Saul Road.

Malicious mischief on South 13th Street.

Civil matter on South Fifth Street.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Resident complaint on Denson Avenue.

Resident complaint on South Ninth Street.

Unsecure premises on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Warrant service on Roosevelt Court.

Warrant service on Maple Grove Road.

Unwanted guest on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Warrant service on South Third Street.

Warrant service on South Ninth Street.

Warrant service on East Ida Belle Street.

Warrant service on Parkland Drive.

Warrant service on Outlook Road.

Noise complaint on Upland Drive.

Attempt to locate on South 11th Street.

Attempt to locate on South 12th Street.

Hit-and-run crash on East Lincoln Avenue.

Attempt to locate on South 10th Street.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Assist agency on South Fourth Street.

Assist agency on Doolittle Avenue.

Assist agency on South Sixth Street at East Edison Avenue.

Residential alarm on Ridgeway Loop.

Residential alarm on Ridgeway Loop.

Attempt to locate on Homer Street.

AUGUST 20

Suspicious circumstance on Southwest Crescent Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Cascade Way.

Suspicious circumstance on Villareal Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on Tacoma Avenue.

Residential alarm on Crescent Avenue.

Malicious mischief on South 11th Street.

Assist resident on Northwest Crescent Avenue.

Traffic stop on South Fifth Street at Grant Avenue.

Malicious mischief on North Ninth Street.

Assist agency on Cascade Way.

Malicious mischief on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Malicious mischief on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist resident on South 11th Street.

Court order violation on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Welfare check on East Lincoln Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Parkland Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Federal Way.

Animal problem on Saul Road.

Runaway juvenile on Columbia Avenue.

Animal problem on South 12th Street.

Animal problem on Wells Road.

Attempt to locate on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway.

Civil matter on Homer Street.

Information on Ridgeway Loop.

Civil matter on West Maple Avenue.

Traffic hazard on Sheller Road.

Welfare check on Picard Place.

Assist agency on Washout Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Taylor Street.

Harassment on East Ida Belle Street.

Traffic stop on state Highway 241 at Grandview Pavement.

Harassment on East Ida Belle Street.

Domestic disturbance on South 11th Street.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Assist agency on South Fourth Street.

Assist agency on South Sixth Street at East Edison Avenue.

Assist agency on Doolittle Avenue.

Assist agency on Maple Grove Road.

Suspicious circumstance on East Lincoln Avenue.

Drugs on East Lincoln Avenue.

AUGUST 21

Shots fired on East Edison Avenue.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street to Yakima County Jail.

Attempt to locate on Homer Street.

Business alarm on Allen Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Bountiful Avenue at Pear Lane.

Business alarm on East Yakima Valley Highway.

WAPATO POLICE

AUGUST 17

Assist agency on East Second Street at South Wapato Avenue.

Assist agency on West First Street.

Information on South Simcoe Avenue.

Assist resident on South Simcoe Avenue.

Assist agency on West Third Street.

Burglary on South Wapato Road.

Eluding on East Jones Road at North Camas Avenue.

Attempt to locate on Horschel Road.

Domestic disturbance on disturbance on West Second Street.

AUGUST 18

Suspicious circumstance on West Seventh Street.

Assist agency on West First Street.

Theft on East Second Street.

Non-injury crash on South Wapato Avenue.

Overdose on South Naches Avenue.

Assist resident on East Second Street.

Domestic disturbance on disturbance on Southpark Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on North Harding Avenue.

AUGUST 19

Vehicle prowl on South Wapato Avenue.

Assist agency on Egan Road.

Domestic disturbance on disturbance on North Central Avenue.

Harassment on North Track Road.

Trespassing on West First Street.

Unwanted guest on East Second Street.

Assist agency on North Track Road.

Theft on South Simcoe Avenue.

Unwanted guest on East Second Street.

Noise complaint on Mt Adams Drive.

Wanted person on East Second Street at South Wapato Avenue.

Welfare check on South Frontage Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Lombard Loop Road.

Domestic disturbance on disturbance on South Wapato Avenue.

AUGUST 20

Noise complaint on North Lincoln Avenue.

Welfare check on South Ahtanum Avenue at West First Street.

Information on South Simcoe Avenue.

Non-injury crash on South Wasco Avenue.

Assist agency on Home Acres Road.

AUGUST 21

Domestic disturbance on East D Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

AUGUST 17

Traffic hazard on Hornby Road, Grandview.

Traffic stop on Buena Way, Toppenish.

Abandoned vehicle on Thorp Road, Moxee.

Non-injury crash on South Euclid Road, Grandview.

Court order violation on East Zillah Drive, Zillah.

Theft on Houghton Road, Zillah.

Non-injury crash on South Euclid Road, Grandview.

Suspicious circumstance on North Outlook Road, Outlook.

Illegal burning on Penn Avenue, Sunnyside.

Domestic disturbance on disturbance on state Highway 22, Mabton.

Assist resident on South Hill Road, Sunnyside.

Attempt to locate on Horschel Road, Wapato.

Welfare check on West First Street, Wapato.

AUGUST 18

Assist agency on Eagle Peak Road, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on Progressive Road, Wapato.

Domestic disturbance on disturbance on South Lester Road, Outlook.

Traffic hazard on Duffy Road at Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

Resident dispute on East Interstate 82 at Milepost 41 East, Wapato.

Vehicle prowl on North Puterbaugh Road, Grandview.

Suspicious circumstance on North Puterbaugh Road, Grandview.

Court order violation on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

Abandoned vehicle on Marion Drain Road at South Wapato.

Welfare check on Emerson Road, Zillah.

Welfare check on Morrow Lane, Zillah.

Domestic disturbance on disturbance on Campbell Road, Wapato.

Livestock incident on Gap Road at South Outlook Road, Outlook.

Theft on Windy Point Drive, Wapato.

Domestic disturbance on disturbance on North Forsell Road, Grandview.

Livestock incident on Gangle Road at Thorp Road, Wapato.

Theft on Division Road, Zillah.

Harassment on Scoon Road, Sunnyside.

Shots fired on Wampler Road, Zillah.

AUGUST 19

Suspicious circumstance on Blue Goose Road, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on Elenbaas Road, Granger.

Theft on Vista Ridge Road, Wapato.

Unknown crash on Green Valley Road at Snipes.

Welfare check on East Stover Road.

Non-injury crash on Tear Road, Grandview.

Non-injury crash on Independence Road, Sunnyside.

Weapon offense on Independence Road.

Animal problem on North Fourth Street, Grandview.

Hit-and-run crash on Forsell Road at Puterbaugh Road, Grandview.

Animal problem on Independence Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Domestic disturbance on disturbance on Scoon Road, Sunnyside.

Shots fired on Washout Road at Independence.

Animal bite on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Assist resident on North Outlook Road, Outlook.

Residential alarm on Beam Road, Zillah.

Noise complaint on Ingham Road, Outlook.

Suicidal person on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Overdose on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Illegal burning on Alphabet Lane, Sunnyside.

Noise complaint on Orchardvale Road, Zillah.

Domestic disturbance on disturbance on West Hudson Road, Granger.

Noise complaint on Wilson Highway, Grandview.

Suspicious circumstance on Lombard Loop Road, Zillah.

Assist agency on South Wapato Avenue, Wapato.

Burglary on Larena Lane, Wapato.

AUGUST 20

Burglary on Liberty Road, Granger.

Theft on Vista Ridge Road, Wapato.

Welfare check on McDonald Road, Wapato.

Recovered stolen property on McDonald Road, Wapato.

Vehicle prowl on Southwest Crescent Avenue, Sunnyside.

Animal problem on First Street, Buena.

Assist agency on East Interstate 82 at Milepost 54, Zillah.

Weapon offense on East Euclid Road, Mabton.

Welfare check on Wells Gap Road, Prosser.

Illegal burning on Bishop Road at Wendell Phillips.

Malicious mischief on Ashue Road, Wapato.

Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway.

Domestic disturbance on Washout Road, Sunnyside.

Non-injury crash on South Wapato Road at Larue Road, Wapato.

Unknown crash on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Driving under the influence on Washington Avenue, Toppenish.

Attempt to locate on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Lateral A Road, Wapato.

Assault on East B Street, Granger.

Domestic disturbance on North Outlook Road, Outlook.

Suspicious circumstance on Home Acres Road, Wapato.

Traffic hazard on Penn Avenue, Sunnyside.

Sex crime on Nass Road, Granger.

Domestic disturbance on North Outlook Road, Outlook.

Traffic hazard on Penn Avenue, Sunnyside.

AUGUST 21

Suspicious circumstance on Orchardvale Road, Zillah.

Assist agency on East D Street, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on B Street, Mabton.

Suspicious circumstance on Orchardvale Road, Zillah.

ZILLAH POLICE

august 17

Missing person on Linda Street.

august 18

Noise complaint on Pearson Street.

Mental subject on West Third Avenue.

Assist agency on West First Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Vintage Valley Parkway.

Assault on North Date Street.

Unwanted guest on Seventh Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Northstone Parkway.

august 19

Suspicious circumstance on Alteejen Road.

Civil matter on Rainier Avenue

Theft on First Avenue.

Animal problem on Maple Way.

Assist agency on South Beech Street.

Welfare check on First Street.

august 20

Animal problem on Fourth Avenue.

Assist agency on East Interstate 82 at Milepost 54 East.

Information on Cheyne Road.

Assault on East B Street, Granger