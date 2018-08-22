Pricilla Ann Castilleja of Bellingham, Wash., a former Grandview, Wash. resident, died in Bellingham, Wash. on Aug. 18, 2018 at the age of 91.
She was born Oct. 28, 1926 in Yakima, Wash.
Graveside services will be Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at 1 p.m. at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, Wash. A Memorial Service will take place Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside, Wash.
Those wishing to sign Priscilla’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment