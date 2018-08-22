Pricilla Ann Castilleja of Bellingham, Wash., a former Grandview, Wash. resident, died in Bellingham, Wash. on Aug. 18, 2018 at the age of 91.

She was born Oct. 28, 1926 in Yakima, Wash.

Graveside services will be Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at 1 p.m. at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, Wash. A Memorial Service will take place Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside, Wash.

Those wishing to sign Priscilla’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.