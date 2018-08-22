Project ‘Flip-Flop’ is under way

To aid in successful spawning and incubation of the Chinook salmon eggs in the Yakima basin, the Bureau of Reclamation has begun its annual “flip-flop” operation.

Flows out of Keechelus and Cle Elum reservoirs in the upper Yakima River basin will be gradually reduced while increasing flows from Kachess and Rimrock reservoirs.

This operation will affect flows in the Tieton and Naches rivers, and Kachess Reservoir flows into Lake Easton in the upper basin.

On or about Sept. 4, Reclamation will begin diverting water down the Kittitas Reclamation District’s Spillway 1146 into the Yakima River near Thorp.

Buoys will be in place from Sept. 4 or 5 until soon after the flow from Spillway 1146 stops in mid-October.

For safety reasons, recreationists are advised to portage around the buoys and stay out of the dangerously turbulent flows.