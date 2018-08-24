Crash near Prosser injures woman

A 67-year-old woman from Everett was injured yesterday at about 10:30 a.m. when she crashed her car on Interstate 82 at Milepost 79 near Prosser.
Linda M. Peterson was driving a 2006 Dodge Caravan eastbound when it veered off the road to the right and struck a fence. The Caravan rolled several times before coming to a rest on the driver’s side.
Peterson was taken to a Prosser hospital, and the Washington State Patrol is charging her for wheels off the roadway.
