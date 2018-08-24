Getting close to closing time

Photo by Ted Escobar
Folks in Prosser, who have been waiting and coping patiently, may be happy to learn there is just more than a month of work left on the 7th Street reconstruction project. The $1 million project will leave a more beautiful user-friendly street. The street will be completely new from Wine Country Road to Meade Avenue. The old tracks have been removed from the M&E Feed site. There will be a 10-foot wide sidewalk on the west side, 7 feet on the east side. Moreno and Nelson Construction of Walla Walla is the prime contractor.
