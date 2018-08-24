Getting started for the season

Photo by Jennie McGhan
New to the Prosser Mustangs girls swim team is Alexa Rutherford, who works on the breaststroke at Thursday’s practice. The team’s first meet is at home against Pullman on Sept. 22.
