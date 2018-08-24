Grandview man faces charges

Grandview Police arrested a man Wednesday after receiving a report of a robbery from a local resident.

The victim said he was robbed and assaulted with a BB or pellet gun just before 1 p.m.

The suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Pedro Antonio Diera Valdez, wanted the victim’s wallet and cell phone.

Diera Valdez was promptly spotted outside the home and arrested.

The bicycle he was attempting to use when police saw him was reported stolen the night prior, records show.

After obtaining a search warrant for the home where Diera Valdez was located, the victim’s wallet, cell phone and two BB guns were found.

Police requested charges of second-degree robbery, theft, second-degree assault and possession of stolen property against Diera Valdez, who had a preliminary hearing in Yakima County Superior Court on Thursday.