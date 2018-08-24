Health department tips for smoke

With smoke continuing to create unhealthy air conditions, the Yakima Health District is reminding everyone to take precautions.

Wildfire smoke can irritate the eyes, nose, throat and lungs.

It can cause coughing and wheezing and can make it hard to breathe. For those with asthma or another lung disease, or heart disease, inhaling wildfire smoke can be especially harmful.

People who can’t leave the smoky area or who must be outdoors should protect themselves from wildfire smoke.

Although it is best to stay indoors and reduce physical activity, wearing a special mask called a “particulate respirator” can help protect the lungs.

For those who do not have respirators, the department advises use of N95 or N100 masks that have two straps that go around your head.