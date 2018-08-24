James Jerome Littlebull, 77, of Wapato, Wash. died Aug. 22, 2018 in Yakima, Wash.

He was born June 16, 1941 in Browning, Mont.

Dressing service is 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, Wash. with overnight services to follow at the family home. Services are Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018 at 7 a.m. at All Tribes Church in Wapato, Wash. with burial to follow at the Union Gap Cemetery in Union Gap, Wash.

