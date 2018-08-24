KDNA seeks to bring diplomas to dropouts

If you’re between 6th and 12th grade and have dropped out of school, the Northwest Communities Education Center (NWEC) in Granger has an option for you to resume the quest for a diploma.

The center has taken on the role of recruiting dropouts for a company known as Red Comet, Education — Anyplace, Anywhere, Anytime.

According to Managing Director Dr. Jay Srinivasan, Red Comet is an accredited online school that offers dropouts an opportunity to return. They need to be under 21 years to qualify.

Red Comet classes are not free. Many students and/or families pay privately.

But, Yakima Valley students recruited by the NWEC’s Martin Yanez to Red Comet, will not have to pay. The center has also partnered with Toppenish School District, which Srinivasan refers to as an anchor school.

The state pays for Red Comet classes, but the funding comes through the Toppenish School District.

Students who take advantage of this opportunity can graduate from Top-Hi, but they won’t have to set foot in Toppenish schools.

Although every school district has programs for dropouts, Yanez said there are many dropouts who don’t make it back.

“We’re strictly recruiting dropouts,” Yanez said. “We don’t want anybody to drop out to go online. We want students in school.”

This assignment is a return to education for Yanez. graduated from Central Washington University with an education degree.

Srinivasan said Red Comet has operated in Washington state since 1999 and is one of the oldest online programs.

Srinivasan noted that Red Comet offers more than 175 classes. A student can complete state requirements and take electives in fields of interest.

If you are a dropout who would like another shot at a high school diploma, Yanez will take your call at 509-314-9523.