OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM

Monday, August 27 –Meatball marinara sub, green beans, roasted red potato wedges, fresh fruit, coffee, tea or milk.

Tuesday August 28 – Garden salad with garbanzo beans, cheese, cabbage, carrots and cucumbers, apricots, dinner roll, coffee, tea or milk.

Wednesday, August 29 – NO MEALS AT THIS LOCATION.

Thursday, August 30 – Dijon chicken with rice, creamy cucumber salad, peas and carrots, pears, coffee, tea or milk.

Friday, August 31 – Fish cacciatore, entree vegetables, mashed potatoes, fresh fruit, corn bread, coffee, tea or milk.

Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, August 27 – Breakfast sausage pizza, orange juice, applesauce, variety milk.

Tuesday, August 28 – Pancake and sausage on a stick, orange juice, fruit cocktail, variety milk.

Wednesday, August 29 – Waffles, fresh strawberries, apple juice, variety milk.

Thursday, August 30 – Mandarin oranges, apple juice, cinnamon roll, variety milk.

Friday, August 31 – Strawberry mini pancakes, orange juice, sliced pears, variety milk.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, August 27 – Chicken taco with lettuce and diced tomatoes, pico de gallo, sliced pears, Spanish rice, variety milk.

Tuesday, August 28 – Corn dog, oven fries, broccoli florets, fruit, peach slices, variety milk.

Wednesday, August 29 – Chili, jicama, carrot sticks, fruit cocktail, cinnamon roll, variety milk.

Thursday, August 30 – Chicken nachos, refried beans, nacho toppings, fresh fruit, variety milk.

Friday, August 31 – Beef and bean burrito, veggie sticks, strawberries and bananas, variety milk.

PROSSER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Tuesday, August 28 – Pizza, Romaine salad, low fat ranch dressing, carroteenies, pineapple, variety milk.

Wednesday, August 29 – Corn dog, baked beans, broccoli, red bell pepper, apple, variety milk.

Thursday, August 30 – Chicken patty sandwich on a whole wheat bun, oven baked French fries, beet, carroteenies, pear cup, variety milk.

Friday, August 31 – Burrito, salsa, whole kernel corn, cucumbers, side kicks, variety milk.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Wednesday, August 29 – Cooks choice or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Thursday, August 30 – Breakfast combo with French toast sticks or uncrustable or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Friday, August 31 – Breakfast taco or funnel cake with strawberry cup or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Wednesday, August 29 – Cheeseburger, French fries, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Thursday, August 30 – Chicken nuggets, scalloped potatoes, hot roll, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Friday, August 31 – Deli ham sandwich, nacho Doritos, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

ZILLAH SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, August 27 – Cereal, whole grain crackers, fruit juice, fruit cup, variety milk.

Tuesday, August 28 – Sausage pup, fruit juice, fruit cup, variety milk.

Wednesday, August 29 – Sausage link, toast, fresh fruit cup, variety milk.

Thursday, August 30 – Breakfast pizza, fruit, fruit cup, variety milk.

Friday, August 31 – Cereal, whole grain toast, fresh fruit, fruit cup, variety milk.

ZILLAH SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, August 27 – Chicken drummies, Proball, broccoli, carrot, dip, orange, variety milk.

Tuesday, August 28 – Taco snack, cauliflower, snap peas with dip, fruit, variety milk.

Wednesday, August 29 – Italian dunkers with sauce, celery, cucumbers with dip, banana, variety milk.

Thursday, August 30 – Hamburger on a whole grain bun, pickle chips, baby potatoes, variety milk.

Friday, August 31 – Sub sandwich on a whole grain bun, carrots, Romaine with dip, variety milk.