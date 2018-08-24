Police calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

august 21

Parking problem on East Nicka Road.

Theft on West Second Street.

Assist agency on Victoria Circle.

Injury crash on Tear Road at Yakima Valley Highway.

Weapon offense on West Fifth Street.

Wanted person on East Wine Country Road.

Overdose on West Wine Country Road.

Assist resident on Pleasant Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Cedar Street.

Juvenile problem on West Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Nicka Road.

Welfare check on Hillcrest Road.

Theft on Sandy Lane.

august 22

Information on Vista Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on Rocky Ford Road at Powell Street.

Court order violation on North Forsell Road.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Animal problem on Wilson Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on Woodall Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Carriage Square Drive.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Robbery on Sandy Lane.

Theft on Sandy Lane.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street.

GRANGER POLICE

august 21

Suspicious circumstance on Granger Avenue.

Non-injury crash on E Street.

Suspicious circumstance on E Avenue.

Information on Main Street.

Juvenile problem on East A Street.

Assault on La Pierre Road.

Suspicious circumstance on E Street.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

august 23

Business alarm on Mentzer Avenue E.

MABTON POLICE

august 21

Injury crash on Tear Road at Yakima Valley Highway.

august 22

Assist agency on Sandy Lane.

Animal problem on First Avenue.

SUNNYSIDE ARRESTS

Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.

august 21

Ramon A. Avalos, DOB 06/09/70, Sunnyside court commitment.

Adrian Brambila, DOB 12/09/96, Sunnyside court commitment.

Cheyenne M. Cabrera, DOB 06/16/92, second-degree driving while license suspended.

Marco A. Nunez, DOB 02/11/92, ignition interlock driving violation and third-degree driving while license suspended.

Christopher J. Morford, DOB 02/07/86, other agency hold, knowingly making a false statement and investigation.

Heather Vanarendonk Budde, DOB 06/12/85, knowingly making a false statement, investigation and third-degree driving while license suspended.

august 22

Gabriel Rodarte, DOB 02/04/91, Sunnyside court commitment.

Teodoro S. Delgado, DOB 11/30/65, Sunnyside court commitment.

Allen J. Mendenhall, DOB 05/30/89, Grandview court commitments.

Matthew R. Garcia, DOB 10/19/92, two counts violation of domestic violence protection order.

Rosalinda Torres, DOB 09/22/53, disorderly conduct.

Sunnyside municipal court

Judge Steven Michels

August 16, 2018

mitigation Hearings

Adrian Campos, DOB 05/25/00, no valid operator’s license.

dismissals

Mayra Alejandra Arellano Morin, DOB 11/17/87, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Adrian Campos, DOB 05/25/00, no valid operator’s license.

Rodolfo Mendoza Ochoa, DOB 04/17/83, second-degree driving while license suspended.

Rodolfo Mendoza Ochoa, DOB 04/17/83, following too closely.

Rodolfo Mendoza Ochoa, DOB 04/17/83, driving under the influence.

stipulated order of continuance

Josue Cohetzaltitla, DOB 11/12/96, third-degree theft. Dismissed, met conditions.

Gabriel James Lara, DOB 07/01/86, reckless driving. Dismissed, met conditions.

Pedro Angel Valencia Rivera, DOB 02/03/97, drug paraphernalia prohibited and minor in possession and/or consumption. Dismissed, met conditions.

pre-trial conferences

Alexandro Rey Bieterbo Medina, DOB 09/27/96, second-degree criminal trespassing. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 83 days suspended. $725 fine.

Alejandro Morales Olivares, DOB 07/10/75, driving under the influence. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 334 days suspended. $1,881.05 fine.

bench warrants

Lewis Edward S. Axmaker, DOB 02/13/95, third-degree theft.

Lewis Edward S. Axmaker, DOB 02/13/95, two counts third-degree malicious mischief.

Doria Michelle Ruiz, DOB 12/17/86, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Miguel Angel Sanchez, DOB 09/10/75, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Miguel Angel Sanchez, DOB 09/10/75, third-degree driving while license suspended.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

august 21

Welfare check on North Avenue at Rouse Road.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

Animal problem on Miller Avenue.

Traffic hazard on Yakima Valley Highway at Swan Road.

Non-injury crash on East Zillah Avenue.

Assist resident on Ridgeway Loop.

Assault on East Harrison Avenue.

Burglary on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Found property on Homer Street.

Attempt to locate on Weatherwax Street.

Animal problem on Tacoma Avenue.

Trespassing on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Animal problem on North Sixth Street.

Animal problem on Parkland Drive.

Animal problem on Ann Avenue.

Animal problem on Marj Way.

Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway.

Theft on Federal Way.

Burglary on Irving Avenue.

Unwanted guest on South 16th Street.

Intoxication on Picard Place.

Information on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on North Ninth Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Shots fired on South Mclean Road.

Unwanted guest on Scoon Road.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Business alarm on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on Linden Way.

august 22

Prisoner transport on North Front Street to Yakima County Jail.

Welfare check on Allen Road at Baze Lane.

Suspicious circumstance on South Fourth Street.

Assist resident on East Ida Belle Street.

Assist resident on Allen Road.

Vehicle prowl on South 13th Street.

Business alarm on Yakima Valley Highway.

Transport on West Wine Country Road.

Domestic disturbance on Heffron Street.

Welfare check on East Edison Avenue.

Runaway juvenile on Tacoma Avenue.

Residential alarm on Vine Avenue.

Runaway juvenile on Tacoma Avenue.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Homer Street.

Traffic hazard on Factory Road at Yakima Valley Highway.

Information on South Sixth Street.

Fraud on Jersey Street.

Assist resident on Morgan Road.

Code enforce on Villa Real Drive at Laura Avenue.

Livestock incident on Outlook Road at Maple Grove Road.

Resident complaint on East Zillah Avenue.

Harassment on South Fourth Street.

Solicitor on East Decatur Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist resident on East Edison Avenue.

Assist resident on South Fourth Street.

Traffic offense on North 16th Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on South Ninth Street at East Harrison Avenue.

Non-injury crash on South Fifth Street at East Franklin Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Victory Way.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street to Yakima County Jail.

Assist agency on South First Street.

august 23

Suspicious circumstance on East Yakima Valley Highway.

WAPATO POLICE

august 21

Malicious mischief on West Second Street.

Welfare check on East Second Street.

Assist agency on Donald Road.

Assist agency on Osborne Road.

Traffic stop on West First Street.

Burglary on East Fourth Street.

august 22

Suspicious circumstance on West B Street.

Assist agency on Vista Ridge Road.

Shots fired on South Satus Avenue.

Missing person on South Kateri Lane.

Wanted person on Fort Road.

Theft on South Camas Avenue.

Residential alarm on West Eighth Street

Unwanted guest on West First Street.

Juvenile problem on East C Street.

august 23

Fire on South Camas Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY

SHERIFF

august 21

Runaway juvenile on Ashue Road, Wapato.

Theft on Grandview Pavement Road, Grandview.

Traffic hazard on Lateral B Road at West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Theft on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Runaway juvenile on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Mabton.

Domestic disturbance on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Abandoned vehicle on Woodworth Road, Grandview.

Traffic stop on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Injury crash on Tear Road at Yakima Valley Highway.

Civil matter on Jones Road, Wapato.

Injury crash on Buena Loop Road at Buena Road, Zillah.

Welfare check on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on Campbell Road, Wapato.

Burglary on Schooley Road, Zillah.

Welfare check on York Lane, Zillah.

Court order violation on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

Traffic hazard on Aster Lane, Wapato.

Theft on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

august 22

Theft on Vista Ridge Road, Wapato.

Unknown crash on Dekker Road at Yakima Valley Highway.

Vehicle theft on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Livestock incident on West Woodin Road, Sunnyside.

Theft on Ashue Road, Wapato.

Information on Daisy Lane, Wapato.

Malicious mischief on Hoffer Road, Wapato.

Livestock incident on Braden Road, Grandview.

Burglary on Ashue Road, Wapato.

Fraud on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Illegal dumping on Washout Road at Erickson Road.

Wanted person on Ashue Road, Wapato.

Vehicle theft on Thorp Road, Moxee.

Business alarm on Chaffee Road, Sunnyside.

Domestic disturbance on Fort Road at Lateral A Road, Wapato.

Traffic hazard on Donald Road, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on South Street, Wapato.

Public service on Gurley Road, Granger.

Trespassing on Snipes Canal Road, Sunnyside.

Domestic disturbance on Lester Road, Sunnyside.

Theft on South Mclean Road, Sunnyside.

Information on Bishop Road, Sunnyside.

ZILLAH POLICE

august 21

Animal problem on Third Avenue.

Assist agency on Buena Loop Road.

Animal problem on Second Avenue.

Harassment on Westwind Drive.

august 22

Suspicious circumstance on Zillah West Road.

Animal problem on Chenaur Drive.

Animal problem on Adams Park Drive.

Assist agency on Interstate 82 Eastbound.