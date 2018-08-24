Prepare before taking a Labor Day weekend trip Department of Transportation provides updates

There are many who like to make travel plans, taking a trip across the mountains for the Labor Day weekend.

However, it is important to be prepared before doing so, Washington State Department of Transportation officials said.

With additional motorists on the roadways, there can be congestion.

As a result, officials are reminding travelers to check the department’s travel charts, accessible via several online tools.

The travel charts, officials said, will help with planning travel times and routes, giving people a chance to later their plans to less busy times on the road.

The department makes the charts available on a mobile app, Facebook page, Twitter accounts and online.

These tools also provide ferry times for people whose final destination is accessed via the waters of the Puget Sound, officials said.

There is also a travel information hotline, 5-1-1. If travelers have an out-of-state phone number, they can call 1-800-695-ROAD (7623).

Radio alerts are also provided on 530 AM and 1610 AM.

To ease congestion, construction statewide will be halted Friday, Aug. 31, through the weekend.

“That includes wrapping up work the Interstate 90 work over Snoqualmie Pass before the holiday so that the divided westbound highway lanes will no longer be in place,” officials said.