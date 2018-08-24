Sunnyside police call in LEAD Task Force agents

This past Tuesday, Sunnyside Police asked LEAD Task Force to assist in a drug investigation.

Just before 12:30 a.m. task force agents were asked to watch a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot.

The officer was notified about an hour prior there was someone selling drugs from the car.

There were three people in the car when the Sunnyside Police responded to the initial report, identified as Heather L. Vanarendonk-Budde, 33; Christopher J. Morford, 32; and Shaunee M. Nanamkin Rector, 23.

Vanarendonk-Budde gave officers a false name, according to a narrative submitted to Yakima County Prosecutors. Morford also provided a fake name to police.

The officers received consent to search and located four syringes with a brown substance in them. A fifth empty syringe was located, as was a baggy containing a black tar substance, records show. It was believed the black substance was heroin.

A further search of the vehicle resulted in the location of another loaded syringe, a digital scale and packaging materials, as well as a gun.

The search was stopped and the real names of the both Vanarendonk-Budde and Morford were confirmed. Both had warrants, records show.

It was Nanamkin, a Yakima resident, was interviewed by Task Force agents, and told them a purse containing methamphetamine was hers, records show.

She told agents there was more heroin inside the car, as well.

The methamphetamine inside Nanamkin’s purse weighed 4.6 grams.

Her case was submitted to the Yakima County Prosecutor for a charge of violating the uniform controlled substance act – possession of methamphetamine.