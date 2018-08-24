Teen killed near Ritzville

An 18-year-old Benton City man was killed early Thursday morning near Ritzville following a rollover crash.

Loren McGhan, who has family ties in Sunnyside, Grandview and Prosser, was heading north on Highway 395 at around 2:30 a.m. when he veered off the highway, lost control and rolled his 2000 Chevy Cavalier, the Washington State Patrol said.

He was ejected from his vehicle, ended up in the northbound lanes of Highway 395 and was struck by a semi-truck.

McGhan was pronounced dead at the scene.