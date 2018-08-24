U.S. Cellular Teams with Randall Cobb to discover MVP Coaches

U.S. Cellular’s Most Valuable Coach program returns for its third year to honor current coaches of K-12 school-affiliated sports teams who connect to the good in all of us by inspiring their players through true leadership and community involvement.

At the end of the program, the final three winning coaches will receive a donation of $50,000, $20,000 and $10,000, respectively, to help their school. The first-place coach will also be awarded with a Samsung tech prize package, valued at $30,000, for their school.



Beginning today until 11:59 a.m. CT on Sept. 10, U.S. Cellular is encouraging residents to visit TheMostValuableCoach.com to nominate their favorite current coach of K-12 school-affiliated sports teams, who has made a profound impact on them or their team, school or community.

“U.S. Cellular recognizes the commitment from coaches who connect to the good in all of us, and wants to celebrate the incredible work they’re doing in their communities,” said Erryn Andersen, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in the northwest market.

U.S. Cellular is teaming up with Green Bay Packers wide receiver, Randall Cobb, to help identify the Most Valuable Coach. Along with online voting from fans, Cobb will be part of a panel of judges who will help choose the three winning coaches based on leadership qualities and the positive impact they have on their community, school and players.



“I am fortunate to have worked with great coaches who have had a significant influence on both my professional and personal life,” Cobb said. “Coaches have the unique opportunity to motivate their players to excel as leaders both in the game and in their city. I’m looking forward to recognizing these men and women who are making a difference.”

Following the nomination period, U.S. Cellular will evaluate each nominee based on the positive impact they have had on their players, school and city as well as their leadership qualities.

The Top 50 coaches will be announced on Sept. 18 at noon CT, which marks the beginning of public voting to help select the Final 15 coaches, ending at 11:59 a.m. CT on Oct. 8. U.S. Cellular will award the school of each Final 15 coach with a $5,000 donation and will celebrate with them at a local event at the school.

Public voting to help determine the final three winning coaches begins at noon CT on Oct. 11 and runs until 11:59 a.m. CT on Nov.13. The winning coaches will be announced on Nov. 20.

