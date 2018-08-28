Alessandro Ayala Mendoza, newborn son of Angel Ayala and Angela Mendoza, was born and died Aug. 25, 2018 in Sunnyside, Wash.

Viewing and visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Grandview, Wash. with a Graveside Service to follow at 10 a.m. at the Grandview Cemetery, Grandview, Wash.

Those wishing to sign Alessandro’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home Grandview in care of arrangements.