Breastfeeding summit set for Sept. 19

TOPPENISH — A healthcare provider summit on breastfeeding setbacks is planned for Sept. 19 at the Toppenish Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic.
All healthcare providers can take part in the 9 a.m. to noon event, focused on topics like evaluating low milk supply, intervening with latch and pain, teaching parents about colic and baby cues, and utilizing hand expression.
Registrations for the free summit are being accepted at stacyh@yvfwc.org.
