Council Salary Commission sets hearing for mayor pay

The Prosser City Council Salary Commission will conduct a hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 4, at 10 a.m. at City Council Chambers, Prosser City Hall, 601 7th St.
The purpose of the hearing is to accept public comment regarding changes to the compensation for mayor, mayor pro tem and council members.
The Commission will consider written and oral testimony.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment