Four providers hired by area medical facilities

Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic has added several new providers to its roster at sites in Grandview, Wapato and Toppenish.

Each of the providers is a doctor of osteopathy.

Esker Arvanetes-Ellis, D.O., is new to Mid Valley Family Medicine in Wapato.

She earned her medical degree at the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences in Des Moines, Iowa. She completed her residency at Community Hospital of Lancaster in Lancaster, Pa.

Joining Mountainview Women’s Health in Grandview is Shannon Servin-Obert, D.O.

She earned her medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, Pa. Dr. Servin-Obert completed her residency at Family Medicine Spokane.

George Lupas, D.O. joins the healthcare team at Toppenish Medical-Dental Clinic.

He earned his medical degree from Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences School of Osteopathic Medicine in Yakima. He completed his residency at Sollus Northwest Family Medicine Residency in Grandview.

Tad White, D.O. joins the faculty staff at Sollus Northwest Family Medicine Residency in Grandview.

He is originally from Yakima and earned his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, Pa. Dr. White completed his residency at Sollus Northwest Family Medicine Residency in Grandview.