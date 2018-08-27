Gang member sentenced to 14 years

A known gang member and felon in possession of a weapon has been sentenced for a January 2017 crime to which he pled guilty.

Angel Abel Campos, 24, of Toppenish, a documented Sureno gang member, was sentenced Friday. He entered a guilty plea in May to being a felon in possession of a firearm and participating in the discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.

United States Senior District Judge Lonny R. Suko sentenced Campos to a 172-month term of imprisonment, to be followed by a 5-year term of court supervision after he is released from federal prison and ordered Campos to pay $16,000 restitution to the victims.

On Jan. 17, 2017, a male and female, who happened to be wearing the color red, were walking in the Yakamart parking lot in Toppenish, records show

A male approached and asked, “What do you bang?”

The two pedestrians replied they were not gang members, left the Yakamart parking lot and walked to a McDonald’s restaurant.

Campos drove another male around Toppenish until they spotted the two pedestrians.

He slowed down, turned off his headlights and pivoted his vehicle toward them.

Several gunshots were fired at the victims, and the victims suffered wounds.

The victims were unable to identify the persons involved in the shooting. The Toppenish Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation began an investigation.

Law enforcement officers developed leads from surveillance footage recovered from the Yakamart and McDonald’s restaurant.

On March 21, 2017, members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Taskforce arrested Campos due to an outstanding warrant.

Inside the vehicle he occupied, the officers observed an assault rifle and high capacity magazine. The assault rifle was not utilized in the shooting incident.

Campos is a documented Sureno gang member and has a lengthy criminal history. As an adult, he’s been convicted of attempting to elude a police officer, second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, second-degree possession of a firearm and bail jumping.