Girl, 15, putting up big bucks for new fair building

The Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo Board needs $20,000-30,000 to build a new show ring for the animals 4-H and FFA youngsters bring to the fair.

The board may just have to name it the Elizabeth Humberstad Building. She’s had a big hand in raising $12,000.

When Humberstad learned about the building plans, she decided to help with the funding. She donates one of her show lambs to the fair to auction off, with proceeds going to the building fund.

The first year, two years ago, the donated lamb brought more than $1,000. Last year the auction for this lamb was changed from a per pound auction to a per head auction.

Humberstad was required to present her project to the audience before the auction. They jumped right in behind her.

“They re-auctioned the lamb 10 times,” Humberstad said.

Those auctions produced more than $6,000. The fair did the same thing this year to generate more than $5,000.

“I like the fair. I really like showing at the fair,” Humberstad.

Humberstad started her relationship with the fair by showing a chicken four years ago as 4-H member.

It won grand champion. The second year she showed a chicken and two lambs.