Landscape architect teaches classes this fall

Yakima Valley residents wanting to get a head start on designing their dream garden can take a 5-part class taught at the Yakima Area Arboretum.

Landscape architect Doug Rice is teaching the class, sharing his more than 20 years of experience as a garden design instructor in the Seattle Community College system.

The class will focus on fundamentals of residential garden design.

It will dispense plenty of information for home gardeners, providing inspiration for the gardens people have always wanted.

Four of the five classes take place this fall, and the fifth will be a field trip in the spring.

The fall classes begin Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. The following classes will take place Sept. 19, 26 and Oct. 3.

The first class is about creating a plan. Class 2 teaches the design process and how to apply it. Class 3 is about fundamentals of designing with plants. The fourth class looks at plans for feedback.

There is a fee to attend the classes in the Jewett Interpretive Center at 1401 Arboretum Drive in Yakima.

Visit www.ahtrees.org to register.