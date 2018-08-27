McNary hosts conservation event Sept. 8

People can learn all about what the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is doing to conserve ducks at a special Sept. 8 event.
From 9 a.m. to noon at the McNary National Wildlife Refuge, there will be activities for children.
There will also be Labrador retriever demonstrations, taxidermy and gun safety activities.
The wildlife refuge is located at 64 Maple St. in Burbank.
