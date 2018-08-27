Nearing completion

Photo by Ted Escobar
Several men work on the roof of the soon-to-be-completed expansion building at Chukar Cherries in Prosser. The work should be done any day now, according to the company. It adds 12,000 square feet of space bringing total space to 50 percent more than the original two buildings.
