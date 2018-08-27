Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

august 23

Malicious mischief on West Fifth Street.

Animal problem on North Euclid Road at North Fifth Street.

Animal problem on East Fourth Street.

Hit-and-run crash on Carriage Square Drive.

Hit-and-run crash on Cherry Lane.

Welfare check on North Elm Street.

Missing person on West Second Street.

Animal problem on North County Line Road.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Shots fired on Hillcrest Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Vista Drive.

august 24

Welfare check on West Wine Country Road at Higgins Road.

Vehicle theft on South Euclid Road.

GRANGER POLICE

august 23

Utility problem on La Pierre Road.

Domestic disturbance on Granger Avenue.

MABTON POLICE

august 23

Resident matter on Eighth Street.

Traffic stop on state Highway 22 at Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Bus Road.

PROSSER POLICE

AUGUST 17

Malicious mischief on Mercer Court.

Loitering complaint on Merlot Drive.

Order violation report on Myrtle Street.

Traffic stop on Gap Road at Wine Country Road.

Assist agency on state Highway 22 at state Highway 221.

Suspicious person on Merlot Drive.

Animal problem on Prosser Avenue.

Assist agency on Southwest Byron.

AUGUST 18

Suspicious circumstance on Prosser Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Alexander Court.

Assist agency on Interstate 82 at Exit 80 overpass.

Resident issue on Malibu Drive.

Assist agency on Hansen Road.

Assist agency on Hanks Road at Rothrock Road.

Vehicle prowl on Guernsey Street.

Suspicious person on Merlot Drive.

Residential alarm on Casi Court.

AUGUST 19

Noise complaint on Dump Road.

Parking complaint on Grant Avenue. Fireworks complaint on Casi Court.

Suspicious circumstance on Dudley Avenue.

AUGUST 20

Suspicious persons on West North River Road.

Shoplifting on Meade Avenue.

Assist agency on state Highway 22.

Assist resident on Sixth Street.

Traffic stop on Wine Country Road.

Suspicious person on Kinney Way.

Traffic stop on Meade Avenue at Wine Country Road.

AUGUST 21

Suspicious circumstance on Merlot Drive.

Loitering on Seventh Street.

Traffic stop on state Highway 221 at state Highway 22.

Found property on Wine Country at North River Road.

AUGUST 22

Lobby contact report suspicious circumstance.

Domestic disturbance on Main Street.

Traffic stop on Wine Country Road at North River Road.

Reckless driving report on Gap Road. Vehicle was not located.

Traffic stop on Dudley Avenue at Market Street.

AUGUST 23

Civil call at Loves over truck repair issues. Parties handled the situation themselves prior to Officer

arrival.

Injury crash on Interstate 82 assist agency.

Suspected drugs on Southwest Malibu Drive.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

AUGUST 23

Welfare check on Woods Road at North Avenue.

Malicious mischief on South 13th Street.

Unwanted guest on North Mclean Road.

Code enforce on South 11th Street.

Traffic stop on South Seventh Street at East Custer Avenue.

Animal problem on North 14th Street.

Animal problem on North 11th Street.

Unwanted guest on East Lincoln Avenue.

Welfare check on South Fifth Street.

Animal bite on Cascade Way.

Assist resident on Bagley Drive at North Avenue.

Harassment on South 10th Street.

Runaway juvenile on East Harrison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Lincoln Avenue.

Business alarm on Washington Court.

Code enforce on South Fifth Street.

Trespassing on East Lincoln Avenue.

Welfare check on South Sixth Street.

Assist resident on Dawn Avenue.

Welfare check on McClain Drive.

AUGUST 24

Assist agency on South First Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Harrison Avenue.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street to Yakima County Jail.

Driving under the influence on McClain Drive.

Traffic hazard on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on East Franklin Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on North Fourth Street.

WAPATO POLICE

AUGUST 23

Vehicle theft on South Frontage Road

Harassment on Donald Road.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

AUGUST 23

Recovered stolen property on West Interstate 82 at Milepost 40 West, Wapato.

Residential alarm on Independence Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Daisy Lane, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on Thorp Road, Moxee.

Non-injury crash on East Zillah Drive at Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Theft on North Granger Road, Zillah.

Burglary on Roza Drive, Zillah.

Traffic hazard on South Wapato Road at Progressive Road, Wapato.

Welfare check on Fort Road, Wapato.

Welfare check on East Wapato Road, Wapato.

Welfare check on Shields Road, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on Bus Road, Mabton.

Medical emergency on Emerald Road, Sunnyside.

Assist agency on North Elm Street, Grandview.

Suspicious circumstance on Progressive Road, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Assist agency on Sunset at North Street, Zillah.

Wanted person on Sunset Way, Zillah.

AUGUST 24

Hit-and-run crash on Old Prosser Road, Grandview.

Suspicious circumstance on B Street, Outlook.

Assist agency on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

ZILLAH POLICE

AUGUST 23

Information on Zillah West Road.

Juvenile problem on Birch Street.

Wanted person on Sunset Way.