Shaws inducted in Wine Hall of Fame at gala

The 12th Annual Legends Gala took place Aug. 10 at the Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center.

Nearly 250 Washington wine enthusiasts and industry guests enjoyed an evening celebrating two industry Legends.

Dick and Wendy Shaw, prominent growers in the region, were inducted into the Legends of Washington Wine Hall of Fame.

Their 35 years of contributions and significant investment in the industry was celebrated with family, friends and numerous partners in attendance.

A rare and memorable moment came as they delivered their acceptance speech, sharing stories about establishing the first vineyards on the Wahluke Slope, working with Dr. Walter Clore, and their adventures in doing life and business together.

Delicious fare was prepared for the evening’s festivities.

But the evening was of course, about the wine. More than 20 premium labels with grapes sourced from several of the Shaw’s vineyards on Red Mountain were poured, including Col Solare, Fidélitas, Mark Ryan Winery, Januik, Patterson Cellars, Obelisco, as well as their very own Henry Earl Wines, among many others.

Comparable to last year’s record-breaking success, the gala raised more than $104,000, through the generosity of sponsors, donors, and partners. Funds will directly support the Clore Center’s wine and culinary programs, and services that promote and support the Washington wine and agriculture industry.