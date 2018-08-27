Street light upgrade, maybe

Folks who have complaints or questions about street lighting in Sunnyside may just want to sit in on tonight’s city council meeting.

The meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m., will take place at the Law and Justice Center, 401 Homer St.

One of the items on the action agenda is consideration of authorizing City Manager Don Day to sign an agreement with Pacific Power and the Washington Transportation Improvement Board (TIB) for the replacement of 810 street lights with LED lighting.

Grandview is going through that process now, replacing a few less than 700 fixtures.

The TIB provides the funding, and Pacific Power does the changeover work.

It is estimated the savings to Grandview from reduced power usage will be $50,000 yearly, and that money will be dedicated to street maintenance.