Charisma Anna Gardee of Wapato, Wash. died Aug. 27, 2018 at the age of 18 in Wapato, Wash.

She was born Feb. 22, 2000 in Yakima, Wash.

There will be a dressing service Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, at 10 a.m. at the Satus Longhouse in Satus, Wash. Overnight services will follow with burial on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2018, at Pete Cemetery.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com.