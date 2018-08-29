In loving memory of Anna Marie Rice who passed away Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Spokane Wash.

Anna was born Dec. 27, 1949, in Yakima, Wash., the daughter of Lawrence Case and Viva Soule.

Anna married the love of her life, Vernon Rice, July 7, 1967 and had two sons, Michael and Daniel Rice.

Anna spent her entire life in the Yakima Valley and worked as an industrial janitor for many years. Anna’s pride and joy is her grandson Charles, whom she raised from birth.

Anna is survived by her husband Vernon, sons Michael and Daniel, and grandsons Charles and Sheldon.

Anna is preceded in passing by her father Lawrence, mother Viva and sisters Charlene and Donna.

Viewing and visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, from 3 to 8 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Grandview Wash. Funeral Service will be Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at 1 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Grandview, Wash. with burial to follow at East Prosser Cemetery in Prosser, Wash.

Those wishing to sign Anna’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home Grandview in care of arrangements.