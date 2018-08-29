Asencion Richard Ramos Jr., formerly of Toppenish, Wash. died Aug. 24, 2018 in Pasco, Wash. at the age of 71.

He was a current resident of Pasco, Wash., born in Toppenish, Wash. on May 8, 1947.

Funeral service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Will continue with view and visitation until 4 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, Wash.

Those wishing to sign Asencion’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.